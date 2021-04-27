His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received a written letter from his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including an invitation to His Highness to visit the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The message was delivered by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the reception of His Highness, the beloved Prince, in his office at Al-Bahr Palace this evening.

At the beginning of the interview, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to his brother, His Highness the Emir, and his wishes for His Highness for continued success and payment and the Qatari people for further development and growth.

For his part, His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, conveyed his greetings to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and wished him good health and wellness and the brotherly Saudi people for continued progress and prosperity.