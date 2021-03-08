His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a verbal message from his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, related to the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, means of supporting and strengthening them, and the most prominent regional and international developments.

The message was conveyed by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the reception of His Highness the Prince, at his office in the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the interview, the Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to his brother, His Highness, the Emir of the country, and his wishes for continued success and prosperity for the Qatari people.

For his part, His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, conveyed his greetings to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and wished him good health and wellness and the brotherly Saudi people for continued development and growth.