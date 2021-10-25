H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, when he received HE Mr. Luis Alberto Castiglione, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Paraguay, and the accompanying delegation, this morning.

During the meeting, they reviewed the existing relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in various fields, especially in the field of trade and investment exchange, in addition to some issues of mutual interest.