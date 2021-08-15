His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a written message from His Excellency Mr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, including an invitation to His Highness to participate in the Regional Conference to Support Iraq, which will be held in Baghdad on August 28.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Mr. Qassem Al-Araji, National Security Adviser to the Republic of Iraq, when His Highness the Emir received him, in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the interview, His Excellency the National Security Adviser of the Republic of Iraq conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Dr. Barham Salih and His Excellency Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to His Highness the Emir of the country, and their wishes to His Highness continued success and payment and to the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Emir entrusted His Excellency Mr. Qassem Al-Araji with his greetings to his brother, His Excellency the Iraqi President, and to the Prime Minister, wishing them continued health and wellness, and the brotherly Iraqi people continued progress and development.