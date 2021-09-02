His Highness receives British Foreign Secretary

His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning Dominic Raab, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly United Kingdom, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the close bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening and developing them were reviewed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, especially the developments in the situation in Afghanistan. in the peace process in Afghanistan.