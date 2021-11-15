His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, the credentials of seven new ambassadors to the country.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Mr. Milton Mrs. Magana Herrera, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, HE Mr. Isidore Ntrambeba, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, and HE Dr. Mahdi Jumaa Moallem, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His Highness also received the credentials of HE Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Mr. Satoshi Maeda, Ambassador of Japan, HE Mr. Safraz Ahmed Shaddoud, Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, and HE Mr. Armen Sarkissian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia.

HH The Emir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties, and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their best wishes to the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

Their Excellencies the ambassadors were accorded an official reception ceremony upon their arrival at the Emiri Diwan.