His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this evening, Mr. Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Media Group and Bloomberg Charitable Foundation, and the accompanying delegation, to greet His Highness on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed.
His Highness receives founder of Bloomberg Media Group
