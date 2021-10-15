His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HRH Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Cabinet Member of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. .

At the beginning of the meeting, His Royal Highness Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to His Highness the Prince. They wished His Highness continued health and happiness, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, conveyed his greetings to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing them good health. Wellness and the brotherly Saudi people continued prosperity and development.

During the meeting, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and prospects for their development.