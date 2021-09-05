His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Luigi Di Maio, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support them were reviewed, and the most prominent regional and international developments were discussed, especially the situation in Afghanistan. In this regard, the Minister expressed the Italian Republic’s thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for the role of the State of Qatar and its efforts in facilitating the evacuation of Italian citizens from Afghanistan.