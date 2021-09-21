His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the representative of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation this evening at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations. On the sidelines of the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Kuwaiti Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince, to His Highness the Emir, wishing him good health and happiness and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HH the Emir conveyed his greetings and wishes to HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to his brother, HH the Emir of the State of Kuwait and to HH the Crown Prince, wishing them good health and wellness and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further development and growth.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.