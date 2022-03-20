His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received their Excellencies the ministers of electricity and energy from the brotherly Arab countries participating in the seventh general conference of the Arab Electricity Union, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, according to the Amiri Diwan.

His Highness received both His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Faris, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of the State of Kuwait, and His Excellency Dr. Saleh Ali Hamid Al-Kharabsheh, Minister Energy and Mineral Resources in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Electricity and Energy of the Republic of Yemen, His Excellency Dr. Walid Fayyad, Minister of Energy and Water of the Republic of Lebanon, and His Excellency Younes Ali Gedi, Minister of Energy in charge of Natural Resources in the Republic of Djibouti.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Arab ministers, wishing them success in their conference, which would contribute to strengthening joint Arab cooperation in the fields of energy and electricity.

For their part, Their Excellencies the ministers expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Emir for the warm reception and hospitality, and for the support of the State of Qatar for the success of the conference.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the development of the electricity and energy sector were reviewed.