His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received HE Mr. Jose Manuel Albaris Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the friendly Kingdom of Spain, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country, at His Highness’s office at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the meeting, the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and prospects for strengthening them were reviewed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan. In this regard, the Minister conveyed the thanks and appreciation of His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to His Highness the Emir, for the role of the State of Qatar and its effective contribution to the evacuation of Spanish citizens, and its efforts in support of the peace process in Afghanistan.