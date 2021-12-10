his highness sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani, the emir of the country, received his excellency president armin sarkisian of the republic of armenia at the sheikh abdullah bin jassim council in the amiri diwan this morning.

during the interview, cooperation relations between the two countries and their support and development in various fields were reviewed, as well as a number of issues of common concern were discussed.

the meeting was attended by a number of his excellency ministers, and was attended by members of his excellency the president’s official delegation from the armenian side.