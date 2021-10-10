His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the friendly United States of America, and the accompanying delegation, to greet His Highness on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries were reviewed in a number of joint strategic areas, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments, especially the developments in Afghanistan.