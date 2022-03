His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the Majlis of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Monetary Fund and prospects for their development, according to the Emiri Diwan.