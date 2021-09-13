His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received HE Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly French Republic, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country, at His Highness’s office at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and prospects for their development were reviewed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, especially the developments in Afghanistan. In this regard, the French Foreign Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for the effective efforts of the State of Qatar in evacuating French citizens from Afghanistan. And its role in supporting and promoting the peace process in Afghanistan.