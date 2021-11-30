His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received HE President of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, General Michel Aoun, and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the meeting, developments in the situation in Lebanon were discussed, where the President briefed His Highness the Amir on the latest developments, expressing his sincere thanks to His Highness for the State of Qatar’s support for Lebanon, and for its permanent support for the Lebanese people.

His Highness the Amir and the Lebanese President also reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments of common interest regionally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and on the Lebanese side, members of the official delegation accompanying the President attended the meeting.