His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Dr. Anzi Lugar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The Amiri Diwan account on Twitter stated that during the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and develop them were reviewed.