His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Head of the Government of National Unity in the sisterly State of Libya, Abdel Hamid Mohamed Al Dabaiba, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development and enhancement were reviewed, and the latest developments in Libya were discussed. In this regard, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the State of Qatar and its permanent and continuous support for the brotherly Libyan people.

His Excellency Mr. Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba also expressed his congratulations to His Highness the Emir on the occasion of the success of the first legislative elections for the Shura Council, wishing the elected members of the Council success in performing their duties, and the Qatari people further progress and development.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.