His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, today morning, visited the International Exhibition of Internal Security and Civil Defense / Milipol Qatar 2021 / in its thirteenth edition, which is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

His Highness reviewed the pavilions and sections of the exhibition and the presentations it contained of the latest innovations and technologies for local and international companies in the fields of security, safety, cybersecurity and civil defense equipment and equipment, and the security management of major events, in addition to a number of military armored vehicles, weapons and modern armored cars.

His Highness Prince Al Moufdi was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of senior officials.