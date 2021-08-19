His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and the accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to His Highness, the Emir of the country, and his wishes to him and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Emir conveyed His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah his greetings and wishes to his brother, His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and to the brotherly Kuwaiti people further development and growth.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong brotherly relations, in addition to discussing the developments of events regionally and internationally.