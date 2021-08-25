His Highness sends a written message to the Saudi Crown Prince

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a written message to his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, relating to the strong brotherly relations between the two countries. The two brothers, ways of supporting and strengthening them, and the most prominent regional and international developments.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, when His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince received him today in Neom.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness’s wishes for them Good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to progress and prosper.

For his part, His Highness, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, conveyed to His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and those of His Highness, to His Highness the Emir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries, regional and international developments and issues of common interest.