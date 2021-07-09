His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, two C-17 cargo planes of the Qatari Emiri Air Force arrived in the sisterly Republic of Tunisia today, loaded with medical aid, in support of the State of Qatar for the efforts made by Tunisia in combating the Corona virus epidemic. The emerging (Covid-19).

The aid includes a field hospital with a capacity of (200) beds equipped with all medical supplies, in addition to (100) respirators.

This assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s policy, which is based on strengthening international solidarity and cooperation to confront the Corona epidemic, as well as within the framework of consolidating the close ties and cooperation relations that unite the two brotherly countries.