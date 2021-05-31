His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the graduation ceremony of the forty-third batch (class of 2020) from Qatar University students, which was held at the Sports and Events Complex at the University this morning.



The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and their Excellencies members of the University’s Board of Trustees and Vice-Presidents of the University.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, honored the 109 outstanding graduate students, while His Excellency the President of the University handed over the certificates to the 733 graduate students in various disciplines.

A film about the harvest and achievements of Qatar University during the academic year 2019-2020, the most prominent activities, programs and research innovations in various fields was also shown, in addition to a presentation on the university’s ability to rapidly shift to remote teaching during the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), in addition to the university’s contributions. In the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic, the development of the university infrastructure, and the opening of the College of Dentistry.

The ceremony included a speech by His Excellency Dr. Hassan Rashid Al Derham, President of Qatar University, in which he affirmed, “As we celebrate the forty-third batch of Qatar University graduates, our dear country is witnessing a comprehensive renaissance that would not have been possible without the concerted efforts of the people of this country and their lining up behind its leaders.”

He added that Qatar University had the honor to contribute to achieving this comprehensive renaissance by preparing generations of competencies whose numbers exceeded fifty-four thousand, who contributed with their efforts in building a free and dear nation.

He pointed out that Qatar University and an embodiment of raising production values ​​and spreading the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the university has embarked on initiatives to achieve this strategy, for example the establishment of the (Qatar University of Technology Company) that is concerned with embracing and developing the innovative ideas of university students, professors and students, and through which it will establish start-up companies. It represents an added value to the local economy.

Student Hamad Abdullah Al-Jumaili also delivered the graduates’s speech, in which he praised the efforts made by the university to support students during their university career and create a distinct educational environment .. He called on graduates to give and give in the field of work in the service of the nation, its building and its renaissance.

The graduation ceremony for the forty-third batch (class of 2020) of Qatar University students was held amid precautionary measures and preventive measures to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).