His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi in Doha and his participation in the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which will be held tomorrow, Tuesday.

In joint statements he held with the Iranian President after the talks at the Amiri Diwan this afternoon, His Highness the Emir stressed that the two countries’ signing of an agreement and a number of memoranda of understanding today is an important matter, looking forward to following them up to ensure obtaining the maximum benefit from them. His Highness the Amir noted the important role of the joint economic committee between the two countries, which held its last meeting in Isfahan in November 2020, expressing his aspiration to meet this year in Doha.

His Highness the Amir affirmed that he discussed with His Excellency the Iranian President, during the talks session, the strengthening of areas of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and investment fields, in the field of energy, tourism and other fields that would develop cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, adding that several regional and international issues of concern were discussed. The joint issue, especially the security and stability of the region, where His Highness reiterated in this regard that dialogue is the best way to resolve all differences and face the various challenges that the region is going through.

His Highness the Amir stated that he was briefed by the President on the progress of the Vienna negotiations regarding the nuclear agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the West, and their importance and impact on the security and stability of the region, noting that the State of Qatar is following with interest the progress of the negotiations and hopes that they will be reached in the near future. To a solution and agreement that satisfies all parties and guarantees the right of states to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in accordance with international agreements and resolutions. In this regard, His Highness the Amir reiterated the readiness of the State of Qatar to provide any possible assistance in order to reach an agreement that ends the dispute and ensures the security and stability of the region.

His Highness indicated that his talks with the Iranian President dealt with the Palestinian issue as it is the central issue in the region, where it was stressed the need to stop the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people and find a solution to the issue in accordance with international outcomes and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to live in freedom, dignity and stability.

His Highness the Emir indicated that several issues related to the region were discussed, especially Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, indicating that the two sides expressed their hope to find a peaceful solution to these issues as soon as possible.

On the occasion of Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, His Highness the Amir expressed his congratulations on the Iranian team’s qualification for the tournament. His Highness also invited the President to attend the tournament. His Highness welcomed the Iranian fans who will come to support the Iranian team and also to enjoy the World Cup.

For his part, President Ibrahim Raisi expressed his happiness with his talks with His Highness the Amir and his presence in Qatar to participate in the Sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. His Excellency expressed his thanks to His Highness the Emir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, indicating that the energies and capabilities of the two countries can be used to strengthen relations in various fields, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security and culture. He also expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate with the State of Qatar in everything that would ensure the establishment of the best World Cup tournament.

His Excellency the Iranian President outlined the common advantages of the two countries in terms of science, geography and the environment, pointing to human energy and the possibility of cooperation in the field of economic relations. In general, looking forward to more cooperation between the countries of the region.