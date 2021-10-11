His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, blessed the graduates of the forty-fourth batch (class of 2021) of Qatar University students.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: I congratulate the graduates of the 44th batch of #Qatar_University, especially the first batch of graduates from the College of Medicine, who constitute an important addition to our health sector, which has made appreciable efforts in the face of Covid-19.

His Highness added: “The establishment of the College of Medicine at our national university is part of Qatar’s strategic plans to localize the study of medicine in addition to other specialties.”

During the ceremony, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honored 126 outstanding graduate students, while His Excellency the President of the University handed over certificates to the 829 graduate students in various disciplines.