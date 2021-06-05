H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the main session of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021), which was held this afternoon in Saint Petersburg, Russia, with the participation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, and Alberto Fernandez, President of the Russian Federation. Argentine Republic, His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, and His Excellency Mr. Sebastian Corz, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

His Highness the Emir delivered a speech via video communication technology, the text of which is as follows:

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Most Merciful,

His Excellency President Vladimir Putin,

His Excellency Chancellor Sebastian Kurz,

Ladies and Gentlemen:

At the outset, I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks to His Excellency President Vladimir Putin for his kind invitation to us to participate in this forum in this ancient city in the production of culture, literature and art, as well as in resisting the occupation, and for choosing the State of Qatar as a guest country.

This forum is being held in light of great economic conditions and challenges at the local, regional and international levels, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its dangerous negative repercussions on the global economy, which doubles the importance of holding it after it has become an important global event in the field of economy and business.

This forum is also a model for the initiatives that the international community should undertake that contribute to establishing a healthy environment for the economy, regional and global investment, and finding effective solutions to common economic challenges.

There is no doubt that the wide international participation in this forum reflects the prestigious position that Russia enjoys in the region and the world

Honorable Audience:

We in the State of Qatar are proud of the strong historical relations with the Russian Federation, and these relations have witnessed a significant development in the past two decades in various political and economic fields, especially in the fields of trade and investment, where the State of Qatar has occupied an advanced position in the list of foreign investors in Russia.

In this context, we value our active cooperation in the economic field, especially in the field of energy, and to confirm our confidence in the strength of the Russian economy and the importance of investing in it, the volume of investments of the State of Qatar in Russia has doubled in recent years, and we look forward to increasing it in the coming years.

Economic cooperation between Qatar and Russia is not limited to direct investments, but rather goes beyond coordination to find the necessary international regulatory frameworks to support this cooperation. I note here that the two countries have established, with other friendly countries, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which is based in Doha.

Honorable Attendees:

The State of Qatar is witnessing an important stage in its comprehensive renaissance through the implementation of its national strategies, programs and numerous projects in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030. I affirm that the main driver of the Qatari economy at this stage is investments in infrastructure and development projects, especially in education, health, transportation, research, small and medium enterprises, and others. We seek

to achieve progress in economic diversification and focus on increasing private sector investments in all economic sectors by providing incentives, offering partnership projects between the public and private sectors, and attracting foreign direct investment.

It was pointed out that development projects in the State of Qatar provide great opportunities for foreign companies to increase their contribution to the Qatari economy in various sectors.

In recent years, we have developed and made pivotal amendments to many legislations that enhance the participation of the private sector and attract foreign investments, which contributed to creating an attractive environment for investment.

The State of Qatar is working to increase investment in green and sustainable energy, and other areas that would contribute to preserving the environment and combating climate change.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the degree to which the lives and destinies of peoples are intertwined and intertwined in our contemporary world. Serious and diligent work to provide vaccines and treatment for all, especially poor peoples or those who suffer from turmoil and wars. People’s health should not be subject to the laws of market and global trade. On this occasion, I commend Russia’s role in the production and distribution of vaccines.

On the other hand, strengthening the economy, investment, and the values ​​of innovation, work and production, together with promoting common human values, is the way to build the necessary capacities to fight the pandemic and overcome other global problems such as climate change. Our health institutions, our scientific research, and the possibilities of providing a vaccine for all the inhabitants of the earth.

In this context, we call on the private sector in Russia and the world to explore the promising Qatari business environment in many projects and in various fields.

In conclusion, I reiterate my thanks to His Excellency President Vladimir Putin for his kind invitation to us to participate in this forum and to choose the State of Qatar as the guest country in it, hoping that it will achieve its desired goals, and wishing our two countries more fruitful cooperation.

And peace be upon you and God’s mercy and blessings.

The main session of the forum in St. Petersburg was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the ministers, senior political and economic officials, experts and heads of companies from Qatar, Russia and the world.