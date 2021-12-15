His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, affirmed that the outcomes of the Gulf summit meetings emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of the Council in light of the challenges that our region and Gulf are witnessing.

His Highness – on his official account on Twitter – expressed his thanks to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the hospitality and good reception.

Here is the text of His Highness’ tweet:

“Today, I was pleased to participate in the 42nd summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, whose results confirmed the importance of preserving the unity of the Council and the realization of the lofty principles for which it was established, especially in light of the challenges our region and Gulf are witnessing. Thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership and people for the hospitality and good reception.”