His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that His Highness’ talks with President Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, were fruitful.

This came in a tweet via the official account on Twitter, where His Highness said: My discussions were fruitful with His Excellency President Joe Biden @POTUS, during which we exchanged views on all regional and international developments in the context of the strategic partnership that brings together our two countries, which is becoming more firmly established day by day to achieve peace and stability. in our area.

During the meeting held at the White House this afternoon, His Highness the Emir expressed his sincere thanks to President Biden for the warm meeting, stressing that the year 2022 is extremely important as it marks the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, expressing his pride With these strong relations and what the two countries have achieved since their establishment.