H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed all Arabs to Doha, wishing them to enjoy the unique FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

This came in a tweet to His Highness through the official account, where His Highness said: “In my name and on behalf of the Qatari people, I welcome all Arabs in Doha, wishing them to enjoy this unique Arab football tournament, which aims to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our brotherly peoples, wishing success to all participating teams. #The Arab World Cup #FIFArabCup.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, inaugurated the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, at Al Bayt Stadium this evening.

His Highness announced the opening of the tournament, saying, “In the name of God and with God’s blessing, I announce the opening of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, wishing all teams success. Welcome to all Arabs in Doha.”

Al Bayt Stadium is one of the most famous stadiums in the world, not only at the level of development and technology, but also at the level of design, where the stadium will continue to remind the world of the Qatar tent and the Arabs known in the Gulf and Arab countries as the House of Shaar.