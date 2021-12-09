H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that “brotherhood and cooperation relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are based on solid foundations of history and a common destiny.”

His Highness the Emir of the country added in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: Today I discussed with my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman ways to enhance this cooperation between our two countries, and I also affirmed with him our common desire to support security and stability in our region and the region. Welcome to my brother Muhammad in Qatar.

** Strengthening fraternal relations

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, discussed with his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the strong brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them. Their good and common interest.

The meeting, which was held at the Amiri Diwan this evening, also discussed ways to support and enhance joint Gulf action to achieve security and stability in the region, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.