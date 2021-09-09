His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition – Suhail 2021- this morning, during which he was briefed on the falcons collection and various exhibits of types of weapons and supplies for hunting, hunting, trips and camping carried by the fifth edition of the exhibition. .

His Highness was also briefed on the artistic paintings related to the hunter’s trips, and heard from the exhibition organizers an explanation of the contents displayed by 160 local and international companies from different countries of the world, specialized in the field of falconry and its related items, as well as about the heritage events and cultural activities accompanying the exhibition held in Al-Hikma Square in the Foundation. General Cultural Village / Katara /.