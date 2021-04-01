His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, visited the National Shield Security Center in the Duhail camp complex, this morning.

During the visit, His Highness heard a briefing on the conference on forming a duty force for joint operations tasks for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 event, with the participation of a number of brotherly and friendly countries represented by the Turkish Republic, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the French Republic and the Italian Republic, in addition to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). And, His Highness the Amir Al-Moufdi also listened to another briefing on the Security Guard Exercise 2021, which was held in cooperation between the Qatari Armed Forces and the American forces, with the aim of bilateral planning and enhancing the efficiency of administrative and military cadres in the vital mission areas through the development of harmony between the two countries, coordination and planning, in order to respond For transnational terrorist threats, and to enhance ways of dealing with regional security threats.

After that, His Highness toured the operations room and the halls of the air, land and sea component.

His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HE Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and a number of their excellencies ministers and senior military officials.