His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani paid a visit to the Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces Command Camp this morning.

During the visit, His Highness listened to a briefing on the Qatari Emiri Air Defense Forces, which comes within the framework of enhancing the efficiency of military and administrative cadres in vital mission areas, and leadership plans and future projects. His Highness also toured the operations center and its affiliated units, according to the Emiri Diwan.

His Highness the Emir was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and senior military officials.