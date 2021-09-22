His Highness the Emir of the country

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that the Al-Ula Declaration, which was issued by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries last January, embodies the principle of resolving differences through dialogue based on common interests and mutual respect.

During his speech at the opening session of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, His Highness the Emir added: “We are confident of consolidating this consensus that took place between the brothers.”

This came when His Highness spoke about the importance of constructive dialogue to resolve differences. His Highness said: We have always been keen to establish a climate of peace, stability and cooperation in the region. For example, at the level of the Gulf, our immediate environment, we have repeatedly stressed the importance of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and our commitment to settling any Disagreements through constructive dialogue

His Highness the Emir said: The issue of conflicts has preoccupied the United Nations and has placed many burdens on it since its establishment, and the Middle East region, unfortunately, constitutes a source for a large part of these burdens, and therefore Qatar considers contributing to the peaceful resolution of conflicts one of its priorities, including presenting visions of security There is no security, no stability, no development and a dignified human life in light of conflicts.