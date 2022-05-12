His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that His Highness’s visit to Iran is the second, which comes after the recent visit of the Iranian President to Doha, to reflect the importance of relations between the two countries and joint work to strengthen, develop and push them to higher levels.

This came during joint press statements made by His Highness the Amir with His Excellency President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after their talks at the Republican Palace today, according to the Amiri Diwan.

With regard to Qatari-Iranian relations, His Highness the Amir indicated that the State of Qatar is keen to establish a permanent and continuous dialogue, stressing that Iran is a neighbor and has historical relations with the State of Qatar based on common interests, mutual respect and meaningful discussion for the sake of stability in the region and strengthening international peace and security.

At the conclusion of his statements, His Highness expressed his aspiration to welcome the Iranian fans to watch their national team matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Qatar next November, noting that the State of Qatar will fulfill its promise to organize an exceptional tournament by all standards, which will be a source of pride and pride for the Islamic world All together, His Highness expressed his thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran for expressing its willingness to support this hosting.

The Iranian president began his statements by expressing his happiness at His Highness the Emir’s acceptance of the invitation to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, praising the two countries’ historical relations of neighborliness and friendship.

At the conclusion of his statements, the Iranian President expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation for this visit, considering that it represents a turning point in the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, and that its role is important in strengthening bilateral relations and regional and international cooperation, hoping that it will achieve a beneficial effect in bilateral relations. .

H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran witnessed the signing of the minutes of the joint statement, which was signed by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Qatari side. It was signed on behalf of the Iranian side by His Excellency Mr. Hussein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs.