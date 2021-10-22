His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the final football match for the “Emir Cup 2021” between Al Sadd Club and Al Rayyan Club, which was held at Al Thumama Stadium, which was inaugurated this evening.

The match was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

It was also witnessed by His Excellency Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the FIFA, a number of heads of Arab and international sports federations, members of the press and media, and an audience interested in football.

The match ended with Al-Sadd winning over Al-Rayyan FC in a penalty shootout with a score of 4/5, after the regular time ended with a 1-1 draw.

After that, His Highness the Emir handed the Al Sadd Club team the cup and gold medals, while His Highness handed the Al Rayyan Club team the silver medals.