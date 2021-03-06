Request Work Permit for those Sponsored by Family Members

Topics : Business and Finance, Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents

Business and Finance, Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents Audience : Business

Residents in Qatar who are under the sponsorship of their family members may submit a request to obtain a work permit at the Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA).

Offline Instructions

Click on the service “Work Permit for Applicants Sponsored by Family Members”, after selecting the “Recruitment Department” in the “E-Services & E-Forms” page menu, on MADLSA website.

Download and fill out the application form and attach the following documents:

Copy of company registration

Copy of passport with a valid residency or the temporary residency card of Qatari document holders

Copy of current sponsor’s QID Card

Copies of certified and translated academic certificates

Applicant’s personal photo

Good Conduct Certificate issued by the State of Qatar

Letter of Resignation or Statement of Services’ Termination in case of working previously

Labor Contract (3 original counterparts)

License to Practitioners of Healthcare Profession (For the Sector’s Employees)

Letter of approval from the Ministry of Education & Higher Education (For Schools’ Employees)

Letter of approval from the Family Affairs Department, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor & Social Affairs (For Nurseries’ Employees

Letter of approval from the Social Development Center (For Salon Employees)

Submit the application and pay appropriate fees.

Service Centers

Fees

For License Issuance: QR 500

For Contract Authentication: QR 60

Additional Information

You may check the service information page on MADLSA website.