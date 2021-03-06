Request Work Permit for those Sponsored by Family Members
Residents in Qatar who are under the sponsorship of their family members may submit a request to obtain a work permit at the Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA).
Offline Instructions
- Click on the service “Work Permit for Applicants Sponsored by Family Members”, after selecting the “Recruitment Department” in the “E-Services & E-Forms” page menu, on MADLSA website.
- Download and fill out the application form and attach the following documents:
- Copy of company registration
- Copy of passport with a valid residency or the temporary residency card of Qatari document holders
- Copy of current sponsor’s QID Card
- Copies of certified and translated academic certificates
- Applicant’s personal photo
- Good Conduct Certificate issued by the State of Qatar
- Letter of Resignation or Statement of Services’ Termination in case of working previously
- Labor Contract (3 original counterparts)
- License to Practitioners of Healthcare Profession (For the Sector’s Employees)
- Letter of approval from the Ministry of Education & Higher Education (For Schools’ Employees)
- Letter of approval from the Family Affairs Department, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor & Social Affairs (For Nurseries’ Employees
- Letter of approval from the Social Development Center (For Salon Employees)
- Submit the application and pay appropriate fees.
Service Centers
- Government Services Complex (View Branches Locations)
- Al Huda Tower – Recruitment Department (View Google Maps)
Fees
- For License Issuance: QR 500
- For Contract Authentication: QR 60
Additional Information
You may check the service information page on MADLSA website.
Related services
View Labor Recruitment Application Status
View the latest status of your foreign labor recruitment request
Inquire About Establishment Statistics
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs provides this service to allow institutions to query for establishment statistics.
“To Whom It May Concern” Certificate Proving Unemployment
The Workforce Department provides this service to enable users to obtain and print “To Whom It May Concern” certificate proving that they are unemployed.
Renew or Replace License of Recruiting Foreign Workers for Third Party
Companies may submit a request to the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs, to renew the license of recruiting foreign workers for a third party, or replace it in case of its loss or damage.