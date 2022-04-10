Without the presence of the IRGC, no agreement with Iran on regional issues will be possible

Enrique Mora, coordinator of the nuclear talks between the world powers and Iran on March 11, 2022, said the talks had made the necessary progress, but that a temporary halt was necessary. In the last week of March, he traveled to Tehran and Washington to try to resolve the remaining dispute. There were two reasons for the temporary suspension of the talks; The first is the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list of US terrorist organizations during the Trump era, and the second is Russia’s request to guarantee the United States and Europe that trade with Iran is exempt from their sanctions on Ukraine. Russia was satisfied; Because the United States and Europe have pledged to exempt Russian nuclear cooperation with Iran from sanctions on Ukraine. So the only key issue left is the removal of the IRGC from the list of American terrorist organizations. Republican Republicans and US allies in the region, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia, oppose removing the IRGC from the US list of terrorist organizations, arguing that the move would increase regional threats from Iran. But the issue of removing the IRGC from the list of American terrorist organizations is Iran’s red line. Recently, US nuclear negotiator Robert Mali said that he would maintain sanctions against the IRGC even if it were removed from the US list of terrorist organizations.

Facilitate dialogue

Two points are important:

The first point is that without the presence of the IRGC, no agreement with Iran on regional issues will be possible. The fact is that the Biden government will facilitate the chance for regional dialogue by removing the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations. Gen. McKenzie, the commander of Centcom, a Pentagon extremist against Iran who ordered the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, recently acknowledged that the United States needed Iran for any solution. State Department spokesman Ned Price also acknowledged that attacks on US facilities in the region between 2019 and 2020 have increased by about 400 percent since Trump’s departure from the UN General Assembly in 2018 and after the assassination of General Soleimani and the IRGC being listed as a terrorist organization. Is.

Second, the Biden administration will be in a very difficult position inside the United States to remove the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations; Because Iran has threatened to take revenge on US officials involved in the assassination of Sardar Soleimani. The assassination of Sardar Soleimani was a violation of international law. In retaliation for the assassination of Sardar Soleimani, Iran fired a number of missiles at the US military base in Iraq. To solve this problem, one scenario could be for the US government to formally apologize to Iran for the crime of assassinating Sardar Soleimani, and then for the parties to agree on the principles of the UN Charter on non-interference and non-use of force.

At the same time, the United States and its allies will expect Iran to work together to reduce regional tensions. Iran has always been ready to work together to reduce regional tensions, but is unwilling to relate to the nuclear deal; Because in such a case and after the revival of Borjam, the anti-Iranian front in Washington will attribute everything in the region to Iran and will push for the withdrawal of the United States from Borjam.

Regional cooperation

Last week, the Qatari foreign minister stressed the need to reach an agreement with Iran on the nuclear issue in order to achieve comprehensive regional cooperation. In fact, since the end of the Iraq-Iran war in 1987, all Iranian governments, whether fundamentalist, reformist or moderate, have proposed de-escalation in the region by establishing a system of cooperation and collective security in the Persian Gulf. In my new book entitled “Creating a New Structure of Security and Cooperation in the Persian Gulf”, I have described the details of these proposals. The way out of the current situation is to revive the UN Security Council first, and then immediately start a dialogue between the countries of the region on establishing a system of cooperation and collective security in the Persian Gulf, based on principles such as respect for national sovereignty, equality, and non-use. By force, a peaceful resolution of current crises, the inviolability of existing borders, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the right to self-determination are formed. UN Security Council Resolution 598 provides the necessary framework for resolving the dispute between Iran and its Arab neighbors, especially Saudi Arabia. A collective security cooperation system can help combat terrorism, sectarianism, organized crime, drug trafficking and many other threats. The first step is to stop hostile slogans and propaganda and to establish a regional dialogue forum immediately. Regional negotiations between Iran and neighboring governments will be successful if their goals are consistent and all stakeholders refrain from political calculations with a zero-sum result. The system of collective cooperation will require confidence-building measures; Such as military meetings, exchange of information on military exercises, transparency in arms procurement, reduction of military expenditures, non-aggression pact, joint special forces for important regional security issues including demilitarization of the region from weapons of mass destruction and nuclear safety and crisis management. Adopting this path and adhering to such principles and cooperation can raise the concerns of all parties.

Eliminate interests, including Iran, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

