How do I activate my Smart Card? What documents should I bring?

The smart card can be activated for both personal and corporate transactions by visiting the e-government department at any of the government service centers affiliated to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs.

For those authorized to sign on the establishment ID: the customer has to submit a smart card activation application form, available on the Ministry of Interior website, to any of the above-mentioned centers to activate the card and add the authorized companies.

For the representatives whose names are not listed in the establishment ID, the customer will need to submit a letter from the establishment owner to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs, in addition to the above-mentioned application form, to add a company on the representative’s card.

Note: Customers (company representatives) may activate the smart card only for personal transactions at the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs. There is, consequently, no need to attach any documents, except the activation form. Then, they have to log in to Hukoomi with a card of a person authorized to sign on the establishment ID before using the service “Add Company on Personal Smart Card of Representative” to have the company added.

