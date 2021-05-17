- One of the following document for Resident Proof. Original and Copy of Aadhaar Card. Original and Copy of Electricity Bill. Original and Copy of Front page of Pass Book. Original and Copy of Gas Consumer Card. Original and Copy of Property Tax. …
- One Passport Size photograph of the applicant.
How do I activate my Smart Card? What documents should I bring?
The smart card can be activated for both personal and corporate transactions by visiting the e-government department at any of the government service centers affiliated to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs.
For those authorized to sign on the establishment ID: the customer has to submit a smart card activation application form, available on the Ministry of Interior website, to any of the above-mentioned centers to activate the card and add the authorized companies.
For the representatives whose names are not listed in the establishment ID, the customer will need to submit a letter from the establishment owner to the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs, in addition to the above-mentioned application form, to add a company on the representative’s card.
Note: Customers (company representatives) may activate the smart card only for personal transactions at the General Directorate of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs. There is, consequently, no need to attach any documents, except the activation form. Then, they have to log in to Hukoomi with a card of a person authorized to sign on the establishment ID before using the service “Add Company on Personal Smart Card of Representative” to have the company added.
What are the PC requirements?
Smart Cards are suitable for all operating systems starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.
Any of the following browsers can be used to open Hukoomi portal: Safari, Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.
What is a Smart Card?
The smart card is the same as the customer’s ID card, but it has to be activated at the Directorate General of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs to become a smart card, through the above-mentioned requirements. It allows individuals and companies to carry out their personal or corporate transactions.
Example on personal transactions: residencies, visas and business leave notifications for those on personal sponsorships, such as drivers and servants.
Example on corporate transactions: labor recruitment applications, visas and residencies.
Where do I pick up my Smart Card?
A smart card can be obtained by visiting any of the government service centers available all over Qatar and listed in detail on the website of the Ministry of Interior.