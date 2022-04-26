How much money does a person working in Qatar make? Average Monthly Salary 15,700 QAR ( 188,000 QAR yearly) LOW

3,970

QAR AVERAGE

15,700

QAR HIGH

70,000

QAR A person working in Qatar typically earns around 15,700 QAR per month. Salaries range from 3,970 QAR (lowest average) to 70,000 QAR (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers. If you are interested in the salary of a particular job, see below for salaries for specific job titles.

Distribution of Salaries in Qatar Share This Chart Get Chart Link The median, the maximum, the minimum, and the range Salary Range Salaries in Qatar range from 3,970 QAR per month (minimum salary) to 70,000 QAR per month (maximum average salary, actual maximum is higher).

Median Salary The median salary is 15,700 QAR per month, which means that half (50%) of the population are earning less than 15,700 QAR while the other half are earning more than 15,700 QAR. The median represents the middle salary value. Generally speaking, you would want to be on the right side of the graph with the group earning more than the median salary.

Percentiles Closely related to the median are two values: the 25th and the 75th percentiles. Reading from the salary distribution diagram, 25% of the population are earning less than 8,840 QAR while 75% of them are earning more than 8,840 QAR. Also from the diagram, 75% of the population are earning less than 42,800 QAR while 25% are earning more than 42,800 QAR. What is the difference between the median and the average salary? Both are indicators. If your salary is higher than both of the average and the median then you are doing very well. If your salary is lower than both, then many people are earning more than you and there is plenty of room for improvement. If your wage is between the average and the median, then things can be a bit complicated. We wrote a guide to explain all about the different scenarios. How to compare your salary

Salary Comparison by Years of Experience How does a person’s salary progress over time? Share This Chart Get Chart Link The experience level is the most important factor in determining the salary. Naturally the more years of experience the higher the wage. Generally speaking, employees having experience from two to five years earn on average 32% more than freshers and juniors across all industries and disciplines. Professionals with experience of more than five years tend to earn on average 36% more than those with five years or less of work experience. Change in salary based on experience varies drastically from one location to another and depends hugely on the career field as well. The data displayed here is the combined average of many different jobs. To view accurate figures, choose a specific job title. As you hit the ten years mark, the salary increases by 21% and an additional 14% for those who have crossed the 15 years mark. Those figures are presented as guidelines only. The numbers become more significant if you consider one job title at a time. * Based on the average change in salary over time. Salary variations differ from person to person. “ On average, a person’s salary doubles their starting salary by the time they cross the 10 years* experience mark. ”

Salary Comparison By Education How does the education level affect your salary? Share This Chart Get Chart Link It is well known that higher education equals a bigger salary, but how much more money can a degree add to your income? We compared the salaries of professionals at the same level but with different college degrees levels across many jobs, below are our findings. Change in salary based on education varies drastically from one location to another and depends hugely on the career field as well. The data displayed here is the combined average of multiple jobs. To view accurate figures, choose a specific job title. Workers with a certificate or diploma earn on average 17% more than their peers who only reached the high school level. Employees who earned a Bachelor’s Degree earn 24% more than those who only managed to attain a cerificate or diploma. Professionals who attained a Master’s Degree are awarded salaries that are 29% more than those with a Bachelor’s Degree. Finally, PhD holders earn 23% more than Master’s Degree holders on average while doing the same job. Is a Master’s degree or an MBA worth it? Should you pursue higher education? A Master’s degree program or any post-graduate program in Qatar costs anywhere from 78,400 Qatari Rial(s) to 235,000 Qatari Rial(s) and lasts approximately two years. That is quite an investment. You can’t really expect any salary increases during the study period, assuming you already have a job. In most cases, a salary review is conducted once education is completed and the degree has been attained. Many people pursue higher education as a tactic to switch into a higher paying job. The numbers seem to support this tactic. The average increase in compensation while changing jobs is approximately 10% more than the customary salary increment. The decision really depends on your situation and experience among many other factors. Putting all variables aside, if you can afford the costs of higher education then the return on investment is definitely worth it. You should be able to recover the costs in roughly a year or so.

Salary Comparison By Gender Share This Chart Get Chart Link Though gender should not have an effect on pay, in reality, it does. So who gets paid more: men or women? Male employees in Qatar earn 5% more than their female counterparts on avergae across all sectors. Male 16,100 QAR Female -5% 15,200 QAR Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value 43 Careers That Pay Women More Than Men! Check The List

Average Annual Salary Increment Percentage in Qatar How much are annual salary increments in Qatar? How often do employees get salary raises? Qatar Employees in Qatar are likely to observe a salary increase of approximately 9% every 16 months. Share This Chart Get Chart Link The figures provided here are averages of numbers. Those figures should be taken as general guidelines. Salary increments will vary from person to person and depend on many factors, but your performance and contribution to the success of the organization remain the most important factors in determining how much and how often you will be granted a raise. The term ‘Annual Salary Increase’ usually refers to the increase in 12 calendar month period, but because it is rarely that people get their salaries reviewed exactly on the one year mark, it is more meaningful to know the frequency and the rate at the time of the increase. How to calculate the salary increment percentage? The annual salary Increase in a calendar year (12 months) can be easily calculated as follows: Annual Salary Increase = Increase Rate x 12 ÷ Increase Frequency “The average salary increase in one year (12 months) in Qatar is 7%.” Annual Increment Rate By Industry 2021 Banking 5% Energy 1% Information Technology 6% Healthcare 2% Travel 7% Construction 3% Education 8% Listed above are the average annual increase rates for each industry in Qatar for the year 2021. Companies within thriving industries tend to provide higher and more frequent raises. Exceptions do exist, but generally speaking, the situation of any company is closely related to the economic situation in the country or region. These figures tend to change frequently. Average Salary Increase Rate by Experience Level Junoir Level 3% – 5% Mid-Career 6% – 9% Senior Level 10% – 15% Top Management 15% – 20% The difference in increment rates is somehow justified because employers put more effort to retain more experienced staff since they are harder to acquire than less experienced ones. Worldwide Salary Raises: All Countries and All Jobs Share This Chart Get Chart Link

Bonus and Incentive Rates in Qatar How much and how often are bonuses being awarded? Share This Chart Get Chart Link 47% of surveyed staff in Qatar reported that they haven’t received any bonuses or incentives in the previous year while 53% said that they received at least one form of monetary bonus. Those who got bonuses reported rates ranging from 3% to 6% of their annual salary. Received Bonus 53% No Bonus 47% Types of Bonuses Considered Individual Performance-Based BonusesThe most standard form of bonus where the employee is awarded based on their exceptional performance. Company Performance BonusesOccasionally, some companies like to celebrate excess earnings and profits with their staff collectively in the form of bonuses that are granted to everyone. The amount of the bonus will probably be different from person to person depending on their role within the organization. Goal-Based BonusesGranted upon achieving an important goal or milestone. Holiday / End of Year BonusesThese types of bonuses are given without a reason and usually resemble an appreciation token. Bonuses Are Not Commissions! People tend to confuse bonuses with commissions. A commission is a prefixed rate at which someone gets paid for items sold or deals completed while a bonus is in most cases arbitrary and unplanned. Bonus Rates Comparison by Career Field Finance High Architecture High Sales High Business Development High Marketing / Advertising High Information Technology Moderate Healthcare Moderate Insurance Moderate Customer Service Moderate Human Resources Moderate Construction Low Transport Low Hospitality Low What makes a position worthy of good bonuses and a high salary? The main two types of jobs Revenue Generators Supporting Cast Employees that are directly involved in generating revenue or profit for the organization. Their field of expertise usually matches the type of business. Employees that support and facilitate the work of revenue generators. Their expertise is usually different from that of the core business operations. Example:

A graphics designer working for a graphics designing company. Example:

A graphic designer in the marketing department of a hospital. Revenue generators usually get more and higher bonuses, higher salaries, and more frequent salary increments. The reason is quite simple: it is easier to quantify your value to the company in monetary terms when you participate in revenue generation. “Try to work for companies where your skills can generate revenue. We can’t all generate revenue and that’s perfectly fine.” Bonus Comparison by Seniority Level Top management personnel and senior employees naturally exhibit higher bonus rates and frequencies than juniors. This is very predictable due to the inherent responsibilities of being higher in the hierarchy. People in top positions can easily get double or triple bonus rates than employees down the pyramid.

Average Hourly Wage in Qatar 90 QAR per hour QAR per hour The average hourly wage (pay per hour) in Qatar is 90 QAR. This means that the average person in Qatar earns approximately 90 QAR for every worked hour. Hourly Wage = Annual Salary ÷ ( 52 x 5 x 8 ) The hourly wage is the salary paid in one worked hour. Usually jobs are classified into two categories: salaried jobs and hourly jobs. Salaried jobs pay a fix amount regardless of the hours worked. Hourly jobs pay per worked hour. To convert salary into hourly wage the above formula is used (assuming 5 working days in a week and 8 working hours per day which is the standard for most jobs). The hourly wage calculation may differ slightly depending on the worked hours per week and the annual vacation allowance. The figures mentioned above are good approximations and are considered to be the standard. One major difference between salaried employees and hourly paid employees is overtime eligibility. Salaried employees are usually exempt from overtime as opposed to hourly paid staff.

Salary Comparison By City City Average Salary Doha 16,400 QAR