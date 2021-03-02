The Planning and Statistics Authority issued the preliminary monthly figures for the population as it stands on February 28, 2021.

According to the agency, the population within the State of Qatar at the end of February 2021 reached 2,661,000, with a monthly decrease of 0.3% compared to last January and an annual decrease of 4.4% compared to February 2020.

The agency added that these data represent the number of individuals of all ages (Qataris – non-Qataris) within the borders of the State of Qatar on February 28, 2021, indicating that this data does not include:

– Qataris outside the borders of the country when the statement was monitored on February 28, 2021.-

Non-Qataris and those with residency and were outside the borders of the country when the statement was monitored on February 28, 2021.

And the population inside the State of Qatar had reached (2,660,788) at the end of January.