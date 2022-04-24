Is it possible to change #employerQatar2022?
All workers in the State of Qatar are able to change employers without having to first obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The worker and the new employer should receive an SMS from ADLSA confirming the change of employment.
Worker’s Notice to Employer (Employer Change/Leave Country)
- Last Updated 02 Jan, 2022
- Service Type :E-Service
- Service Mode :Online
- Service Provider :Ministry of Labour
- Service Classification :G2B
- Topic :Employment and Workplace
Service Description
The Ministry of Labor (MOL) allows the private sector employees to submit the employer change/leave country notice to the employer online.
Online Instructions
- Login entering QID and mobile number.
- Write the text in the image.
- Click “Submit”.
Additional Information
- There should be no restrictions against the new employer that would stop the change.
- There should be a notice submitted by the worker 30 days before the contract comes to an end if it is a fixed–term contract
- If the contract is an open-ended contract, the worker should stay not less than five years in service and notice period would be 30 days, if the duration of service is five years, and 60 days if the duration of service is more than five years.
- In case of arbitrariness or conciliation, please attach what proves this.
- All applications and approvals are subject to all terms and conditions announced by MOL.
- If you come across any problems or technical issues, please contact the technical support at the Ministry on: Phone Number 40288888, or E-mail Address [email protected] .
Is it possible to change employer in Qatar?
- Step 1: Worker notifies employer through ADLSA system. …
- Step 2: Worker attaches the required documents. …
- Step 3: Approval from ADLSA. …
- Step 4: New employer initiates electronic contract. …
- Step 5: Signing new employment contract. …
- Step 6: New employer uploads signed contract.
What is the new procedure to change jobs
in Qatar?
All workers in the State of Qatar are able to change employers
without having to first obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The worker and the new employer should receive
an SMS from ADLSA confirming the change of
employment.
The new employer should initiate the electronic
employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital
Authentication System.
The worker should give a one-month notice if he/she has
been in the job for two years or less
The worker should give a two-month notice if he/she has
been in the job for more than two years
Both workers and employers can download a copy
of the employment contract at all times through
the Digital Authentication System.
The worker should notify his/her employer through
the electronic system of the Ministry of Administrative
Development, Labour and Social A airs (ADLSA)1
:
The new employer should print out the
employment contract, and discuss and sign
it with the worker.
ADLSA change-of-employer form
Copy of the contract signed with the former employer,
authenticated by ADLSA (or the employment o er in
absence of contract copy)
The new employer’s job o er in Arabic
The worker should express his/her intention to
change jobs through the electronic notification
system of ADLSA, with the following documents
enclosed:
The new employer should upload the signed
employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital
Authentication System, and pay the
authentication fee of QAR 60.
When the employment contract is authenticated,
the new employer should submit a request for a
new QID to the Ministry of Interior.
Upon completion of this procedure, the worker will be
able to start the new job. The worker should receive
his/her new Qatari ID card (QID) and health card from
the new employer.
2
1
3
4
7
6
5
Note
Steps below apply to private sector workers covered by Labour Law No. 14 of 2004,
agricultural and grazing workers, domestic workers and fishermen.
To change employers, the following steps should be followed:
Electronic notification system: h ps://bit.ly/ADLSA-ENS
Digital Authentication System: h ps://elcr.adlsa.gov.qa/
1 Except in cases of termination upon contract expiry or termination on grounds of abuse by employer.
WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?
For more information please contact the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social A airs