The steps to change jobs will include:

Step 1: Worker notifies employer through ADLSA system. … Step 2: Worker attaches the required documents. … Step 3: Approval from ADLSA. … Step 4: New employer initiates electronic contract. … Step 5: Signing new employment contract. … Step 6: New employer uploads signed contract.

What is the new procedure to change jobs

in Qatar?

All workers in the State of Qatar are able to change employers

without having to first obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The worker and the new employer should receive

an SMS from ADLSA confirming the change of

employment.

The new employer should initiate the electronic

employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital

Authentication System.

The worker should give a one-month notice if he/she has

been in the job for two years or less

The worker should give a two-month notice if he/she has

been in the job for more than two years

Both workers and employers can download a copy

of the employment contract at all times through

the Digital Authentication System.

The worker should notify his/her employer through

the electronic system of the Ministry of Administrative

Development, Labour and Social A airs (ADLSA)1

:

The new employer should print out the

employment contract, and discuss and sign

it with the worker.

ADLSA change-of-employer form

Copy of the contract signed with the former employer,

authenticated by ADLSA (or the employment o er in

absence of contract copy)

The new employer’s job o er in Arabic

The worker should express his/her intention to

change jobs through the electronic notification

system of ADLSA, with the following documents

enclosed:

The new employer should upload the signed

employment contract on ADLSA’s Digital

Authentication System, and pay the

authentication fee of QAR 60.

When the employment contract is authenticated,

the new employer should submit a request for a

new QID to the Ministry of Interior.

Upon completion of this procedure, the worker will be

able to start the new job. The worker should receive

his/her new Qatari ID card (QID) and health card from

the new employer.

Note

Steps below apply to private sector workers covered by Labour Law No. 14 of 2004,

agricultural and grazing workers, domestic workers and fishermen.

To change employers, the following steps should be followed:

Electronic notification system: h ps://bit.ly/ADLSA-ENS

Digital Authentication System: h ps://elcr.adlsa.gov.qa/

1 Except in cases of termination upon contract expiry or termination on grounds of abuse by employer.

WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION?

For more information please contact the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social A airs