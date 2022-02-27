How to extend Qatar family visit visa?

Qatar family visit visa validity

The original validity of the Qatar family visit visa is one month. However, the validity can be extended up to a period of six months for immediate family members (wife, children, parents), and up to a period of three months for other relatives.

How much does the Qatar family visit visa cost?

The price of a Qatar family visit visa is fixed at QAR 200 (USD 55) per month.

How to extend Qatar family visit visa?

You can extend the period of your one month Qatar family visit visa in two ways: