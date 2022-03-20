How to get a (Free?) Visa for Qatar 2022

Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels.com

UPDATE (Jan 20, 2022)

Reading into the Qatar 2022 site, it does in fact appear that the Fan ID for Qatar (aka “Hay’ya Card”) will be the free access into Qatar that fans want. How do you get that card? You need a ticket. Read about how tickets are available already and starting March 8th, 2022, you can apply for the card if you have a successful ticket application. Exciting!

For FAQs about the specific Fan ID / Hay’ya card, use this site. For more info on Fan IDs in general, check out our article.

That means the detail below can be used by those that do not have tickets and cannot obtain Hay’ya card.

Summary For Those Without Hay’ya Card:

Please first review the frequently asked questions on the official Qatar 2022 site.

According to the Emmydaz Travel Blog and verified on Visit Qatar, there are upwards of 85 countries that do not have to pay for a visa to visit Qatar as of August 2017. There are some slight differences as half the countries are allowed for 90 days and the other half is 30 days. Fortunately, the tournament is only 30 days so for someone wanting to stay the entire time and not need visa paperwork, you have a good likelihood.

Countries With 90 Day Visas

This list is directly from the Visit Qatar site:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Argentina

3. Austria

4. Bahamas

5. Belgium

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czech Republic

10. Denmark

11. Dominican Republic

12. Estonia

13. Finland 14. France

15. Germany

16. Greece

17. Hungary

18. Iceland

19. Italy

20. Latvia

21. Liechtenstein

22. Lithuania

23. Luxembourg

24. Malaysia

25. Malta

26. Netherlands 27. Norway

28. Poland

29. Portugal

30. Romania

31. Serbia

32. Seychelles

33. Slovakia

34. Slovenia

35. Spain

36. Sweden

37. Switzerland

38. Turkey

39. Ukraine

Countries With 30 Day Visas

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Azerbaijan

4. Belarus

5. Bolivia

6. Brazil

7. Brunei

8. Canada

9. Chile

10. China

11. Colombia

12. Costa Rica

13. Cuba

14. Ecuador

15. Georgia 16. Guyana

17. Hong Kong, China

18. India

19. Indonesia

20. Ireland

21. Japan

22. Kazakhstan

23. Lebanon

24. Macedonia

25. Maldives

26. Mexico

27. Moldova

28. Monaco

29. New Zealand

30. Pakistan

31. Panama 32. Paraguay

33. Peru

34. Russia

35. Rwanda

36. San Marino

37. Singapore

38. South Africa

39. South Korea

40. Suriname

41. Thailand

42. United Kingdom

43. United States

44. Uruguay

45. Vatican City

46. Venezuela

How Do I Enact On My Free Visa?

Well, at this moment, there’s minimal stipulations. Any individual from the above countries can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar as long as he/she:

Possesses a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months

Possess a confirmed onward or return ticket

Hooray for Qatar being the most open country in the Middle East!

What if your country isn’t listed above?

Doing more research, the Hamad International Airport has great insight into securing visas and links out to Visit Qatar as well. Check out their site and an excerpt below of what we mean as this section even discusses how Qatar Airways may even be able to facilitate a visa! Outside of this, there are many companies out there that will charge a nominal fee to make it easier on you to obtain the requisite visa. Good luck!

Please Note

Reminder: This site is solely to aggregate helpful information that we have found online. We are in no way affiliated with governments, FIFA or Qatar.