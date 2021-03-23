How to Request Work Permit for those Sponsored by Family Members in Qatar

If you are a resident of Qatar and you are living in the country under the sponsorship of your family members, you may submit a request in order for you to obtain a work permit. This request will be submitted to the Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA).

On the MADLSA website, go to the “E-Services & E-Forms” page menu. Then, click on the “Recruitment Department” section. Afterward, simply select “Work Permit for Applicants Sponsored by Family Members”. Here, you will be able to download the application form as needed. Make sure that you fill this out thoroughly with accurate and complete information to ensure that your application does not get rejected for incomplete data.

You will also need to attach your copy of your company registration, as well as a copy of your passport along with a valid residency. You may also attach the temporary residency card if you are a Qatari document holder.

Along with this, you must attach a copy of the QID card of your current sponsor. Then, provide copies of your certified and translated academic certificates (bear in mind that all of your documents must be duly attested for verification and authenticity). Submit a personal photo and a Good Conduct Certificate issued by the State of Qatar. Other requirements include:

Letter of Resignation or Statement of Services’ Termination in case of working previously

Labor Contract (3 original counterparts)

License to Practitioners of Healthcare Profession (For the Sector’s Employees)

Letter of approval from the Ministry of Education & Higher Education (For Schools’ Employees)

Letter of approval from the Family Affairs Department, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor & Social Affairs (For Nurseries’ Employees

Letter of approval from the Social Development Center (For Salon Employees)

You may also visit the service centers at the Government Services Complex and the Al Huda Tower – Recruitment Department Fees.

When you have a Residence Permit, you may not only apply for different kinds of permits and licenses, but you will also be able to apply for a loan or even sign a rental accommodation agreement. You will also be able to sponsor your immediate family members personally, which includes your spouse, sons, and daughters. They will be able to join you and reside in Qatar as well with a Family Residence Visa (everyone must have an individual Family Residence Visa). Your work residence permit, on the other hand, will be renewed by your employer every year.

An added note: registering as a working woman means that you are living in Qatar on a family sponsorship and you have approval from your spouse. You may register to work in Qatar even without a separate work permit