HSBC reports 74 percent rise in quarterly profits, beating expectations

BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24

By: Cole STANGLER Listen to the article

HSBC reported a surprise uptick in profits in the period from July to September, as the UK-based bank’s CEO announced it plans to buy back up to $2 billion in company shares. Also, the global cruise industry rebounds after a brutal 2020, and the Democratic majority in US Congress is set to include a tax on the ultra-rich to help raise money for a sweeping social spending bill.