Huge crane ship damaged after partially capsizing in Norwegian port

One of the largest crane ships in the world has suffered significant damage after partially capsizing in Norway.

The Saipem 7000 was left tilting on its side after the accident on Thursday morning opposite the southwestern port of Stavanger.

“A steel cable broke during a loading operation,” police commissioner Brit Randulff told AFP.

“Witnesses heard a loud bang, but there was no indication of an explosion.”

All 275 crew members on board the specialised crane ship were rescued and no injuries have been reported.

The huge vessel — operated by the Italian oil services company Saipem — was eventually righted later on Thursday.

According to its operator, the Saipem 7000 was built in Italy in the 1980s and can be partially submerged to lay oil pipelines in the open sea.