His Excellency Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkey, recalled the failed coup attempt that Turkey witnessed on the evening of July 15, 2016, on the eve of its fifth anniversary, stressing that “that night was an unforgettable night.”

His Excellency – in an exclusive interview with “Turkey News Agency” – referred to Qatar’s initial positions during the coup, noting that “His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country – may God protect him – was the first leader to communicate with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to condemn the failed coup attempt and stand with legitimacy, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, immediately issued an official statement from the State of Qatar, which was the first internationally.

He added, “I was the only ambassador to visit the Turkish parliament at the time.”

Ambassador Salem Mubarak Al Shafi said: “I fully remember going to the morning of what happened to the Turkish parliament building after it was bombed, despite security considerations, but I did not pay attention to that, and I went because I wanted the State of Qatar to be present in this place, and at that time all parties were Turkey is there to condemn what happened and support legitimacy.”

He added: “I wandered among the rubble of the bombing and the rubble, and I entered the office of the Speaker of Parliament and saw the severe damage he was subjected to,” saying: “Through my presence there, I wanted to convey a message that the State of Qatar stands with the legitimate government and people, and that its position is clear and unambiguous in this regard. in it”.

On the Turkish-Qatari relations after 5 years after the failed coup attempt, HE the Ambassador said: “I do not think that the distinction of Qatari-Turkish relations is hidden from anyone.” in international relations based on ethical considerations that go beyond immediate interests or common interests.

He concluded by saying, “There is no doubt that the positions of the leaders of the two countries reflect the strength and strength of these relations, as well as their commitment to developing these relations and overcoming the obstacles they encounter.”

In mid-July 2016, the Turkish capital Ankara and Istanbul witnessed a failed coup attempt carried out by limited elements of the army, but it was met with massive popular protests in most states, and citizens went in large crowds towards the headquarters of Parliament and the Chiefs of Staff in the capital, Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, and security directorates in a number of the states.

The popular position forced military mechanisms affiliated with the putschists that were deployed around those headquarters to withdraw, which greatly contributed to thwarting the coup plot, which killed about 251 martyrs and injured 2,196 others.

Qatar was the first country in the world to announce its rejection of the failed coup attempt in Turkey, and its support for the legitimate government and the legitimate president.