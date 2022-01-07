The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said in a notice to land-goers and campers that vehicles are prohibited from entering kindergartens and plant areas, as the law punishes with imprisonment and a fine anyone who causes damage to the plant environment and its components. In a tweet published yesterday through its Twitter account, the Ministry called on the honorable public to enjoy Qatar’s environment while preserving and sustaining it by using paved roads and not tampering with the soil and plants. The ministry had confirmed in a previous tweet that environmental monitoring patrols are deployed in various regions of the country, and are working around the clock to protect gardens and reserves from any environmental encroachments or abuses. And it called for cooperation with it by reporting any violation in this regard, by contacting the unified call center on the phone number 184.